The Austrian looked to be cruising after clinching the first set against his Uruguayan opponent but the No 4 seed conceded the second 6-4.

Thiem was helped by an effective kick serve out wide, and he also made life difficut for his opponent with top-spin forehands.

However, Thiem, who will be one of the favourites to take the title due to his clay-court prowess closed out the match, winning the final two sets 6-2 7-5. The win was his third match of the tournament so far which has gone ot four sets.

He now faces No 14 seed – and home favourite – Gael Monfils in the last 16.

Monfils had no trouble seeing off fellow Frenchman Antoine Hoang, whose wild-card run came to an end in a 6-3 6-2 6-3 defeat on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Thiem's opponent, world number 47 and claycourt expert Cuevas, was a tougher nut to crack but it was a matter of when, not if, for the Austrian.

