Getty Images
Thiem sets up Monfils showdown after Cuevas win
Dominic Thiem survived a scare against Pablo Cuevas to reach the fourth round of the French Open.
[WATCH THE FRENCH OPEN LIVE ON EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER]
The Austrian looked to be cruising after clinching the first set against his Uruguayan opponent but the No 4 seed conceded the second 6-4.
Thiem was helped by an effective kick serve out wide, and he also made life difficut for his opponent with top-spin forehands.
However, Thiem, who will be one of the favourites to take the title due to his clay-court prowess closed out the match, winning the final two sets 6-2 7-5. The win was his third match of the tournament so far which has gone ot four sets.
He now faces No 14 seed – and home favourite – Gael Monfils in the last 16.
Monfils had no trouble seeing off fellow Frenchman Antoine Hoang, whose wild-card run came to an end in a 6-3 6-2 6-3 defeat on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Thiem's opponent, world number 47 and claycourt expert Cuevas, was a tougher nut to crack but it was a matter of when, not if, for the Austrian.
Additional reporting from Reuters. More to follow…