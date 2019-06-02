Thiem was addressing the media following his victory against Pablo Cuevas on Saturday when he was told to vacate the press room to make way for Williams, who had just lost to Sofia Kenin.

Video - 'What the hell? It's a joke!' - Thiem fumes after being bumped for Serena 00:40

"Actually, I wasn’t angry or frustrated. Maybe for a couple of minutes or so. It is just the principle," he told Eurosport Germany.

"It doesn’t matter, if it is me who sits in there. I still made a wrong statement. I said that I am not a junior anymore. But even if a junior is in there, every player has to wait.

Video - 'Federer or Nadal would never do that' - Thiem says Serena has 'bad personality' 00:49

" It is a matter of course. It also shows a bad personality in my opinion. I am 100 percent sure Federer or Nadal would never do something like that. "

Thiem is preparing to face Gael Monfils in the round of 16 on Monday.