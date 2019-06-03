[WATCH THE FRENCH OPEN LIVE ON EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER]

Third seed Halep produced a nearly flawless performance on Court Philippe Chatrier against a bold opponent who turned 18 last Friday.

Video - Highlights: Halep hammers Swiatek in last 16 02:34

The Romanian will now face either American teenager Amanda Anisimova or Spain's Aliona Bolsova.

Swiatek came out with all guns blazing but clearly failed to master her raw power, bowing out after 45 minutes when Halep whipped a forehand winner down the line.

Video - Halep to 'chill and have a massage' after strolling into quarter-finals 00:49

Halep told Eurosport: "It was kind of perfect. I felt happy on court and felt at 100 per cent.

" To go back to the quarter-finals here in Paris is the best feeling, and to play in front of this beautiful crowd all the time gives me more energy. Merci beaucoup à tous! "

"I have a good felling; I'm not stressing myself about the result. Everything that comes now comes as a bonus, I will hope to take my chances, game by game, and the we'll see what happens.