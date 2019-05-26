The 23-time Grand Slam champion has featured fleetingly since the Australian Open in January, with question marks over her form and fitness ahead of her Roland Garros bid.

But it’s not only the American providing an intriguing storyline in Paris. Can Naomi Osaka win a third straight Slam? Will Simona Halep successfully defend her title? Is this the year of Kiki Bertens?

Anyway, we asked a selection of writers to pick their winner...

Dan Quarrell at Roland Garros

Simona Halep. She's always represented a huge threat at Roland Garros but took until last year to belatedly realise her promise on clay. Now, with the burden of winning her maiden Grand Slam finally off her shoulders, she will reassert herself as a dominant force by defending her title in Paris. The 27-year-old has what it takes to rip off a historic run of French Open crowns.

WATCH THE FRENCH OPEN LIVE ON EUROSPORT AND THE EUROSPORT PLAYER

Tom Adams

Naomi Osaka. The holder of the US Open and Australian Open has never been past the third round in the French Open before. But she had never been past the third round at Flushing Meadows either before storming to the final and beating Serena in the match which announced her arrival as a top-level force. No one has been able to dethrone her since at the absolute elite level.

Video - Behind the scenes at the new-look Roland Garros 02:23

Ben Snowball

Bianca Andreescu. 'But she has to face Serena Williams in the third round, and then Naomi Osaka in the quarter-finals...' Perhaps, but neither will pose a threat to a player who has spent two weeks at the Rafa Nadal Academy quietly adapting to clay. Serena? Fighting injury. Osaka? Not her best self. Andreescu is the Indian Wells champion and, despite being just 18, is ready for her accession to the big time.

Pete Sharland

Kiki Bertens. She's the woman in form and she looks right at home on the clay. There is no obvious standout in the women's side of the draw but Bertens has done more than enough to be considered one of the favourites. She's no longer a player who shies away from the big games, she's ready for the big time.

Carrie Dunn

Aryna Sabalenka. Pure power. Can be inconsistent, but she can also be unplayable.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka is chasing more grand slam glory in FrancePA Sport

Enis Koylu

Karolina Pliskova. Whereas Halep was the only standout contender at last year's French, this year is much harder to call. Osaka and Halep are out of sorts, Bertens is not ready to make the next step so I'm backing Karolina Pliskova to cause a stir. If you can win in Rome, you can win in Paris.

Jen Offord

Simona Halep. The Romanian returns as defending champion. If she can overcome the mental pressure of that, she plays well on clay and her dogged and determined style always make her a massive threat.

Felix Lowe

Karolina Pliskova. Women's tennis seems to be a bit of a free-for-all at the moment and the French Open has had a different winner for the past five years so I'm going to go for the Czech second seed.