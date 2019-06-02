The victory lifts Konta into her first Grand Slam quarter-final since her semi-final run at Wimbledon two years ago.

The match started frenetically, with two breaks on the Vekic serve and one on Konta’s in the opening three game, but the 28-year-old got a much-needed cushion at 5-2.

The decisive break in the second came as she went 5-4 up with a wonderful drop shot and she suffered no similar problems in serving it out with Vekic sending a defensive lob long.

"To be able to win a match likes this against a really tough opponent is great," Konta said after the match.

"I felt I played well throughout the match. I feel great. To win in front of a crowd like this gives you goosebumps.

"Donna and I have had a number of great battles. I lost the last two times we played. This was the first time on clay. I knew I had the game to beat her but she also has the game to beat me. I tried to do the best I could and enjoy being out here and playing against a great player."

Konta will face either Sloane Stephens or Garbine Muguruza in the last eight, with the 2016 champion set to face last year's beaten finalist later on Sunday.