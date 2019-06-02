Getty Images
Konta impresses as she cruises into first French Open quarter-final
Johanna Konta produced a display full of authority and confidence as she beat Donna Vekic in straight sets to reach her first French Open quarter-final.
The victory lifts Konta into her first Grand Slam quarter-final since her semi-final run at Wimbledon two years ago.
Watch the French Open live on Eurosport Player
The match started frenetically, with two breaks on the Vekic serve and one on Konta’s in the opening three game, but the 28-year-old got a much-needed cushion at 5-2.
The decisive break in the second came as she went 5-4 up with a wonderful drop shot and she suffered no similar problems in serving it out with Vekic sending a defensive lob long.
"To be able to win a match likes this against a really tough opponent is great," Konta said after the match.
"I felt I played well throughout the match. I feel great. To win in front of a crowd like this gives you goosebumps.
"Donna and I have had a number of great battles. I lost the last two times we played. This was the first time on clay. I knew I had the game to beat her but she also has the game to beat me. I tried to do the best I could and enjoy being out here and playing against a great player."
Konta will face either Sloane Stephens or Garbine Muguruza in the last eight, with the 2016 champion set to face last year's beaten finalist later on Sunday.