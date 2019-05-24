World number 208 Swan was leading 3-0 in the second set having lost the first set, but was broken four times in the deciding set to eventually crash out.

World number 189 Kucova progresses to the first round at Roland Garros.

Swan had overcame Wang Xiyu 6-4 0-6 7-5 to set up the third-round qualifier, but has yet to reach her first Grand Slam main draw outside of Wimbledon.

