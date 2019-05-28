Getty Images
French Open 2019 live updates - Day Three, Del Potro, Zverev, Norrie
Follow live updates from the 2019 French Open at Roland Garros. On day three, the likes of Cameron Norrie, Alexander Zverev, Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka are all in action.
- Watch the French Open on Eurosport Player
- Play Fantasy Tennis during Roland Garros
- Men's draw: schedule and results
- Women's draw: schedule and results
12:00 - SET! MILLMAN 6-7 3-6 ZVEREV
Alex Zverev is in an interesting tussle with Australia's John Millman. Geneva Open winner Zverev took the tie break 7-4 and has broken on his way to taking the second set. The match is LIVE on Eurosport 1.
11:43 - MATCH! CHARDY 6-7 7-5 4-6 5-4 5-7 EDMUND
Chardy sends a jaded forehand wide to set up 2 match points. The Frenchman sends the next point into the net and Edmund is through! For the first time in a decade, Chardy is out at this stage at Roland Garros. After barely 5 minutes on court, the match is over.
11:40 - CHARDY 6-7 7-5 4-6 5-4 5-6 EDMUND
Our attentions turn to this battle and the Brit holds his serve to lead in the 5th. The pair were on court for nearly 4 hours last night.
11:36 - NORRIE OUT! BENCHETRIT 6-3 6-0 6-2 NORRIE -
After just 84 minutes, the Frenchman beats the Brit Cameron Norrie comfortably and seals the deal with an ace.
11:35 - MATCH! FRITZ 6-1 6-4 6-1 TOMIC
Taylor Fritz cruises into the last 64 against the enigmatic Bernard Tomic who has lost his last 6 matches.
11:30 - JARRY 6-3 2-6 1-2 DEL POTRO
Del Po is mounting a fightback after Czech Nicolas Jarry took the opener.
11:25 - BENCHETRIT 6-3 6-0 3-2 NORRIE
The Brit lets out a "Come on!" as he wins a service game to win his second game in a row. The match is LIVE on Eurosport 1.