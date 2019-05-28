12:00 - SET! MILLMAN 6-7 3-6 ZVEREV

Alex Zverev is in an interesting tussle with Australia's John Millman. Geneva Open winner Zverev took the tie break 7-4 and has broken on his way to taking the second set. The match is LIVE on Eurosport 1.

11:43 - MATCH! CHARDY 6-7 7-5 4-6 5-4 5-7 EDMUND

Chardy sends a jaded forehand wide to set up 2 match points. The Frenchman sends the next point into the net and Edmund is through! For the first time in a decade, Chardy is out at this stage at Roland Garros. After barely 5 minutes on court, the match is over.

11:40 - CHARDY 6-7 7-5 4-6 5-4 5-6 EDMUND

Our attentions turn to this battle and the Brit holds his serve to lead in the 5th. The pair were on court for nearly 4 hours last night.

11:36 - NORRIE OUT! BENCHETRIT 6-3 6-0 6-2 NORRIE -

After just 84 minutes, the Frenchman beats the Brit Cameron Norrie comfortably and seals the deal with an ace.

11:35 - MATCH! FRITZ 6-1 6-4 6-1 TOMIC

Taylor Fritz cruises into the last 64 against the enigmatic Bernard Tomic who has lost his last 6 matches.

11:30 - JARRY 6-3 2-6 1-2 DEL POTRO

Del Po is mounting a fightback after Czech Nicolas Jarry took the opener.

11:25 - BENCHETRIT 6-3 6-0 3-2 NORRIE

The Brit lets out a "Come on!" as he wins a service game to win his second game in a row. The match is LIVE on Eurosport 1.