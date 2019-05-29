Reuters
Men's round-up: Tsitsipas bounces back, Moutet shocks Pella
Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas bounced back from dropping the first set to beat Bolivia's Hugo Dellien 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5.
Guido Pella saved two match points at 5-0 down in the fourth set to 20-year-old Corentin Moutet of France - and promptly got the match back on serve.
But the home crowd's support helped Moutet, who broke the 19th seed's serve in the final game to wrap up a 6-3, 6-1, 2-6, 7-5 win.
Day 4 results
- Corentin Moutet (FRA) def. Guido Pella (ARG) [19] 6-3, 6-1, 2-6, 7-5
- Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [6] def. Hugo Dellien (BOL) 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5
- Rafael Nadal (ESP) [2] def. Yannick Maden (GER) 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
