The Chilean took the first set - but the 2009 US Open champion broke serve at the start of the second and went on to level up.

The eighth seed proceeded to raise his game, winning the third and fourth sets with ease to conclude a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 victory - his first win in a Grand Slam since fracturing his kneecap last year.

Elsewhere, temperamental Australian Bernard Tomic bowed out in the first round, beaten comfortably in straight sets by 21-year-old American Taylor Fritz, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

More to follow.

Day 3 results