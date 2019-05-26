The Spaniard has lost just TWICE at Roland Garros to establish himself as the undisputed King of Clay, but is this the year he is finally dethroned once and for all?

We asked a selection of writers to pick their winner for the 2019 edition - and there are some surprises…

Dan Quarrell at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic. The ultimate challenge in men’s tennis is to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, and Djokovic is ready to do that and continue his incredible form on the biggest stages. The world number one is aiming to win his fourth Grand Slam in a row and even Nadal won’t be able to stop him achieving that feat. This could be the end of Nadal’s extraordinary run and another monumental triumph for the Serb.

Tom Adams

Roger Federer. He’s back on clay for a reason this year. If Nadal’s recent mixed form (by his standards at least) translates to Roland Garros and he slips up in the early rounds, Federer’s fire will be ignited. Admittedly, it’s a long shot but he has a clear route to the quarter-finals at least. Then just Tsitsipas, Nadal and Djokovic lie in his way in the projected draw… yeah. Definitely a long shot.

Jen Offord

Rafael Nadal. Rafa, because obviously Rafa. He's the King of Clay - who else is it going to be?

Enis Koylu

Rafael Nadal. There's no way you can look past Rafael Nadal. Federer is incredibly short on matches on clay and Thiem isn't ready. Djokovic is the only other contender but his form hasn't suggested that he can better Nadal on clay as it stands.

Pete Sharland

Juan Martin del Potro. Yes Rafa Nadal is dominant on clay. And yes everyone wants Roger Federer to win. But really, deep down we all want Juan Martin del Potro to win. Yes he's not at his peak but he's on clay and funny things can happen when Del Potro gets going.

Ben Snowball

Rafael Nadal. With much regret, it has to be Nadal. He’s simply unstoppable over five sets. Any other prediction is pointless.

Felix Lowe

Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard always wins on clay and not even a resurgent Novak Djokovic or the Fed Express will stop Nadal making it a dozen (or 'douzaine' as they say in Paris) French Open title.

Carrie Dunn

Rafael Nadal. If he stays fit.