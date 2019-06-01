Osaka, current holder of the US Open and Australian Open crowns, has struggled all week at Roland Garros and never looked like finding her rhythm against her 42-ranked opponent.

She was guilty of 37 unforced errors during the match.

The world number one continued her poor from her opening two matches, where she dropped a set in both.

Siniakova continued that trend when she broke Osaka at 4-4 in the first, and needed three set points to take the set.

Osaka has yet to reach the fourth round of the French Open despite her career success, while for Siniakova it marks the first time she has reached this stage of any Grand Slam competition.

More to follow...