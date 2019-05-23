Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, has struggled since her victory at Roland Garros, leading to her falling out of the top 32 players in the world.

She faces a tough draw against two-time Australian Open winner Azarenka, and the winner will face world number one Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Osaka will begin against Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova and she is joined by defending champion Simona Halep in the top half of the draw.

Halep will begin the defence of her title against Ajla Tomljanovic.

In the bottom half of the draw the no.2 seed Karolina Pliskova will begin against Madison Brengle.

Serena Williams will face Vitalia Diatchenko whilst sister Venus features in one of the ties of the first round against Elina Svitolina.

Top British seed Johanna Konta faces a qualifier in the first round, one of which could be compatriot Katie Swan, who has made it into the final round of qualifying.

However Boulter’s participation is in question due to a back injury and it has yet to be confirmed that she will be playing at Roland Garros.

