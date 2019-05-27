Before Serena Williams took to Court Philippe Chatrier on Monday, the pre-match chatter was, as always, about two things.

First, what would she be wearing?

Second, would this be the tournament where she finally won her 24th Grand Slam?

Williams has been stuck on number 23 since January 2017, when she won the Australian Open against sister Venus - and when she was pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia.

Since then, she has competed in four Grand Slams - this year in Melbourne, where she reached the quarter-final but fell to Karolina Pliskova; last year's US Open, where she lost to Naomi Osaka in a final that descended into a most unedifying spectacle; last year's Wimbledon, where Angelique Kerber brushed her aside in straight sets in the final; and last year's French Open, where she had to withdraw with an injury prior to her round of 16 encounter with old foe Maria Sharapova.

Her own health has been Serena's most recent and regular rival - a pectoral injury (at Roland Garros last year), a knee injury (forcing her out of the Miami Open in March and meaning she was forced to miss a match against Venus at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia in May), and of course the serious, life-threatening illness of a pulmonary embolism.

"Yeah, I've had a lot of injuries," said Williams in her press conference after beating Vitalia Diatchenko. "I'm usually not an injured player. But I sprained my ankle in Australia and everything went downhill from there. I think I'm finally on the mend."

But Williams's fitness was questioned before the tournament, when Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure shared a photo on social media that seemed to show the American resting in a wheelchair.

Certainly her movement was not at its peak against Diatchenko. She looked slow and frustrated during the first set, which the Russian won 6-2, and had to draw on muscle memory and force of will to power herself through without doing too much running.

But power through she did - even though she admitted afterwards that she had considered not playing in Paris at all.

"It crossed my mind every day, but I'm here, and I'm here to do the best that I can do," she said.

She might be seeded only tenth, but Williams knows what it takes to battle through a Grand Slam fortnight. No matter what her form is like, her eyes are on the prize. Do not rule her out.

Oh, and the outfit? A two-piece, with four words in the pattern - Mere, Championne, Reine, Deesse.

Mother, Champion, Queen, Goddess - an impressive quartet of nouns, demonstrating the height of Williams's expectations for herself.

"It is a lot to carry," she said, before adding, entirely truthfully, "but so is being Serena Williams."