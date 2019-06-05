A smattering of junior matches made it on court before the rain arrived but none of the remaining quarter-finals in the men's and women's singles could start.

Defending champion Simona Halep was scheduled first on Court Phillipe Chatrier for her clash with American teenager Amanda Anisimova, followed by Novak Djokovic's last-eight match against German fifth seed Alexander Zverev.

Madison Keys versus Ashleigh Barty and Dominic Thiem versus Karen Khachanov were the matches on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

It is the first complete washout since May 30, 2016.

French Tennis Federation (FFT) organisers said Wednesday's ticket holders will be entitled to a full refund and they can also attend matches on Court Suzanne Lenglen on Thursday, subject to availability, for free.

It is likely to be the last-ever complete washout at the French Open with a new retractable roof expected to be in operation for the first time on Court Phillipe Chatrier in 2020.

While it was a frustrating day for fans left huddling under umbrellas, the weather means orgaisers are now grappling with scheduling changes.

Thursday was supposed to be women's semi-finals day but will now feature the remaining four singles quarter-finals.

Wednesday's washout means Friday will now be a bumper semi-finals day as the last four matches in both singles draws will take place then.

Johanna Konta and Marketa Vondrousova will enjoy an extra day's rest on Thursday having completed their quarter-final victories on Tuesday. Defending champion Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer set up a 39th clash between them.