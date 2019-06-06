The German fifth seed pushed Djokovic close in the first set, but appeared to collapse in the next two sets with the 2016 French Open champion utterly dominant in securing his place in Friday's semi-final with the fourth seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem, who lost last year's final to Rafael Nadal.

Thiem had earlier destroyed 10th seed Karen Khachanov 6-2 6-4 6-2 on Suzanne-Lenglen to breeze into the last four.

Djokovic - the Wimbledon, US Open and Australian Open champion - will continue his quest to become the first man in history to hold all four Grand Slam titles twice.

It means the top four seeds in the men's draw will contest the semi-finals with 11-times winner Rafael Nadal facing Roger Fededer in the opening semi-final at 11.50am (BST) on Friday morning.

The 6ft 6ins (1.98m) tall German had served for the opening set at 5-4 before Djokovic simply clicked it up a notch to steal that set 7-5 then romp through the next two 6-2 6-2.

"He was serving very well, it was a big challenge for me to find the right returning position," Djokovic said on court afterwards.

"I was 4-5 down, then I played five or six games perfectly, hitting clean balls. It was very windy but it felt good to play (after Wednesday's washout)."

So, business as usual for the man who hasn't lost a Grand Slam match since a last-eight loss here last year.

That disappointing defeat on a cold, darkening evening by Marco Cecchinato proved only a prelude to winning Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and January's Australian Open.

Thursday's victory over Zverev was a 26th consecutive one in Grand Slam action, and it will take a mammoth effort to end that run.

The man tasked next with stopping him is Austrian Dominic Thiem who, at world number four, is ranked one place higher than Thursday's victim.

Thiem was himself ruthless, dispatching Khachanov 6-2 6-4 6-2.

