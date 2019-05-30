Getty Images
French Open order of play day six: Nadal, Federer, Pliskova and Konta in action
Order of play on the main showcourts on the sixth day of the French Open on Friday (play begins at 10:00 UK time).
FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS
MATCH OF THE DAY
Goffin is a higher quality of opponent than Nadal would have expected to face in the third round, and though it takes a lot to topple the King of Clay, he will certainly be challenged by the one-time world No 7.
Whether Goffin has enough in his locker to beat Nadal remains to be seen, but he will certainly provide the Spaniard with his first real test of this tournament.
POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY
- 24-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)
This would not be such an upset if the seed lost to the unseeded, but it is a match which deserves highlighting as 2015 champion Wawrinka finds himself up against Dimitrov in a third-round encounter.
The duo may not be playing at the height of their powers, but they are both capable of producing scintillating tennis, and after knocking out Marin Cilic in the previous round, Dimitrov will be out to send another seed tumbling.
BRITWATCH
Can Konta keep her French Open run going? The Briton had her first taste of success at Roland Garros in the first round earlier this week, and doubled up on Wednesday against Lauren Davis.
In her attempt to continue reaching uncharted territory in Paris, the 26th seed faces 21-year-old Viktoria Kuzmova, the world No 46 who benefitted from Kiki Bertens’ early retirement in their second-round encounter.
COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER
- 31-Petra Martic (Croatia) v 2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)
- 19-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v 9-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)
- 27-David Goffin (Belgium) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)
- 6-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Filip Krajinovic (Serbia)
COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN
- Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 12-Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia)
- Casper Ruud (Norway) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)
- 7-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v Polona Hercog (Slovenia)
- 24-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)
COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU
- Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) v 28-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain)
- Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) v Benoit Paire (France)
- Nicolas Mahut (France) v Leonardo Mayer (Argentina)
- 26-Johanna Konta (Britain) v Viktoria Kuzmova