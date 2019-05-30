WATCH FRENCH OPEN LIVE ON EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER

FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS

27-David Goffin (Belgium) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

19-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v 9-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

Casper Ruud (Norway) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

24-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

MATCH OF THE DAY

Goffin is a higher quality of opponent than Nadal would have expected to face in the third round, and though it takes a lot to topple the King of Clay, he will certainly be challenged by the one-time world No 7.

Whether Goffin has enough in his locker to beat Nadal remains to be seen, but he will certainly provide the Spaniard with his first real test of this tournament.

POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY

24-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

This would not be such an upset if the seed lost to the unseeded, but it is a match which deserves highlighting as 2015 champion Wawrinka finds himself up against Dimitrov in a third-round encounter.

The duo may not be playing at the height of their powers, but they are both capable of producing scintillating tennis, and after knocking out Marin Cilic in the previous round, Dimitrov will be out to send another seed tumbling.

BRITWATCH

Can Konta keep her French Open run going? The Briton had her first taste of success at Roland Garros in the first round earlier this week, and doubled up on Wednesday against Lauren Davis.

In her attempt to continue reaching uncharted territory in Paris, the 26th seed faces 21-year-old Viktoria Kuzmova, the world No 46 who benefitted from Kiki Bertens’ early retirement in their second-round encounter.

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

31-Petra Martic (Croatia) v 2-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

19-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v 9-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

6-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Filip Krajinovic (Serbia)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 12-Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia)

Casper Ruud (Norway) v 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

7-Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v Polona Hercog (Slovenia)

24-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

