SATURDAY HIGHLIGHTS

3-Simona Halep (Romania) v 27-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Salvatore Caruso (Italy)

10-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

1-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)

Novak Djokovic will have seen his biggest rival for this year's French Open, Rafael Nadal, drop a set as he needed four sets to move past David Goffin. There is a weakness there, even if it is not always apparent.

Djokovic has what is probably a less exacting opponent, the Italian Sallvatore Caruso. The 26 year old has done well to reach this stage with a career high ranking of 156, achieved two years ago. Djokovic has a chance of putting on a perfect performance to intimidate any other rivals.

Simona Halep once had a reputation for being unable to close the deal in the biggest tournaments, and struggled particularly in the finals of any event she threatened to win.

She has since improved dramatically and reached the world number one spot, and won the French Open last year in perhaps her best ever campaign. However, her opponent on Saturday is the 27th ranked Lesia Tsurenko, who will make sure Halep cannot be complacent.

BRITWATCH

There are no British players scheduled to play on Saturday, but Jo Konta is scheduled to play Donna Vekic on Sunday following her win over Viktoria Kuzmova.

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

3-Simona Halep (Romania) v 27-Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Salvatore Caruso (Italy)

Antoine Hoang (France) v 14-Gael Monfils (France)

10-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

9-Fabio Fognini (Italy) v 18-Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain)

1-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)

4-Dominic Thiem (Austria) v Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay)

Andrea Petkovic (Germany) v 8-Ashleigh Barty (Australia)

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU

30-Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) v 5-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Anna Blinkova (Russia) v 14-Madison Keys (U.S.)

Jordan Thompson (Australia) v 8-Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina)