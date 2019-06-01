WATCH FRENCH OPEN LIVE ON EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER

SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

Leonardo MAYER (ARG) v Roger FEDERER (SUI) [3]

Juan Ignacio LONDERO (ARG) v Rafael NADAL (ESP) [2]

Sloane STEPHENS (USA) [7] v Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP) [19]

Donna VEKIC (CRO) [23] v Johanna KONTA (GBR) [26]

MATCH OF THE DAY

Juan Ignacio LONDERO (ARG) v Rafael NADAL (ESP) [2]

Roger Federer will be the first on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday morning when he plays the Argentine Leonard Mayer, and Rafael Nadal faces another athlete from Argentina, Juan Londero.

Both players are expected to progress without too much fuss, but Nadal will want to get back into form after dropping a set to David Goffin in the previous round - and the crowd should be approaching capacity to watch him attempt to put things right.

POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY

Sloane STEPHENS (USA)[7] v Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP) [19]

The American Stephens stumbld against Polona Hercog in her third round game, dropping a set and not hitting the heights of her ability. There are suggestions she is there for the taking for a player willing to take the game to her.

Garbine Muguruza might be seeded in 19th, but as a former number one, and winner of the French Open in 2016, she has what it takes to pull off a surprise win.

BRITWATCH

Donna VEKIC (CRO) [23] v Johanna KONTA (GBR) [26]

Jo Konta is on court Suzanne-Lenglen to face Donna Vekic. The two are similarly ranked, with Vekic 23rd and Konta three beneath her. Konta has been in impressive, steady form, particularly in her last match against Viktoria Kuzmova where she lost just three games over the course of the whole match.

Konta has already made her name by being the first British woman to reach the last 16 of the tournament since 1983, but she is just one win from the quarter-finals.

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Play on all courts to start at 10am GMT

Kaia KANEPI (EST) v Petra MARTIC (CRO) [31]

Leonardo MAYER (ARG) v Roger FEDERER (SUI) [3]

Juan Ignacio LONDERO (ARG) v Rafael NADAL (ESP) [2]

Sloane STEPHENS (USA) [7] v Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP) [19]

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN