The Czech had been due to play in the first round at Roland Garros on Monday morning against Romanian player Sorana Cirstea.

However, she announced on Twitter that she was unable to take part due to injury, saying:

"I'm so disappointed to have to announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros. I've had pain in my left forearm for a few weeks and last night an MRI confirmed a grade two tear which unfortunately could get a lot worse if I play today.

"Two years ago, I made my comeback at Roland Garros, so I'm truly sad not to be able to play here this year. It is a really tough decision to make, but I wish the tournament all the best for a successful event and can't wait to be back in 2020."

Kvitova has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Kaja Juvan of Slovenia.