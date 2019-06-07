With the victor set to face Rafael Nadal – who beat Roger Federer over three sets – Thiem moved a set up as Djokovic struggled early on.

And though Djokovic battled back to win the second set, it was Thiem who then broke in the third to make it 3-1 before the players walked off and the covers came on.

Play is set to resume at 11am GMT on Saturday - ahead of the women's final - with the score: Thiem 6-2 3-6 3-1 Djokovic.

On top of the same blustery conditions in which Nadal saw off Federer in the match prior, Djokovic and Thiem also had to contend with a drizzly Court Philippe Chatrier as they got under way on Friday afternoon.

And it was Djokovic who was initially irked by the adverse weather, dropping his first service game before asking the umpire why the match was still resuming.

Thiem continued to capitalise on Djokovic’s struggles, breaking to love to lead 5-2 as the Serbian once more queried the playing conditions.

It took Thiem just 27 minutes to wrap the first set up, and after a short rain delay during the second set, it was Djokovic who composed himself to break for the first time and move 5-3 up.

Djokovic levelled up a game later, and then valiantly held at the start of the third set despite serving two double faults and offering Thiem an opportunity to break.

But he could not hold Thiem off a second time, and upon being broken Djokovic appeared to orchestrate another short delay as light rain began to fall.

However, the covers soon came on, and play was ultimately suspended for the rest of the evening.