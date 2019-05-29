Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov

The unseeded Grigor Dimitrov will be looking to take names and numbers down at this year’s French Open. He toppled 11th seed Marin Cilic in five bets, and must now overcome Stan Wawrinka in the third round before even entertaining the possibility of facing Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas, seeded sixth, is venturing into new territory at Roland Garros, and he will look to adopt the same fearless approach that saw him reach the Australian Open final as he looks to reach the latter stages of the second week once more.

Naomi Osaka vs Madison Keys

A lot has to happen for this match-up to come to fruition, but it would certainly be an intriguing encounter if it materialises. Osaka survived by the skin of her teeth in the opening round, and faces fellow two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka in the second round on Thursday.

Keys meanwhile has a possible third-round meeting with Caroline Garcia to contend with. Of all the matches we’ve picked, we are not banking on this one.

Dominic Thiem vs Gael Monfils

The pretender to the throne up against the home favourite. Fourth seed Thiem could face Monfils in the fourth round – a match destined for Court Philippe Chatrier.

Both have work to do first, though, with Thiem taking on Alexander Bublik before potentially playing Kyle Edmund or Pablo Cuevas, while Monfils must dismiss fellow Frenchman Adrian Mannarino before a potential third-round match-up with Fernando Verdasco.

Sloane Stephens vs Garbine Muguruza

An early battle between two Grand Slam champions is on the cards, but 2016 French Open winner Muguruza must beat ninth seed Elina Svitolina first.

It is a segment of the women’s draw packed with quality, and 2018 US Open champions Stephens know she has her work cut out as she bids to reach final at Roland Garros for the second year running.