Just a smattering of tennis was played in the morning, retired greats entertaining the early crowds, before rain set in.

All courts at the stadium were covered with red tarpaulins and spectators in the stands were sheltering under umbrellas.

Play was suspended for the remainder of the day after an announcement at around 16:30 local time.

Play is likely to resume at midday local time on Thursday, with two of the women's quarter-finals.

Reigning champion Simona Halep is due to play American Amanda Anisimova on Court Philippe Chatrier, while on Court Suzanne Lenglen Madison Keys and Ashleigh Barty are due to face off for a spot in the semi-finals.

The final two men's matches from the last eight are also set to take place on Thursday, with Novak Djokovic facing Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem coming up against Karen Khachanov.