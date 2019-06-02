Getty Images
Federer masters Mayer in the Roland Garros heat
Roger Federer is through to the 12th French Open quarter-final of his career after a comprehensive victory over Leonardo Mayer.
Federer, who is making his first appearance in Paris since 2015, is still yet to drop a set on his way to the last eight after winning 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.
The Swiss led from the off, breaking Mayer in the first game and sprinting into a 5-1 lead, turning up the heat as temperatures hit the early 30s.
After sealing the first set in just over half an hour with an exquisite volley, he continued his imperious form with by breaking the Argentine in the opening game of the second, which he also won at a canter.
More to follow...
