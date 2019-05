The 20-times Grand Slam champion - who won this event a decade ago - made short work of the world number 144 from Germany, a man 12 years his junior.

Federer - seeded third at the event - will face Norway's Casper Rudd in the third round.

The 37-year-old, welcomed back to Roland Garros with open arms after missing the last three editions, was kept on his toes throughout the Court Philippe Chatrier contest, but raised his game when needed to prevail 6-4 6-3 6-4.

With perfect Swiss timing he broke serve once in each set -- in the 10th game of the first, the eighth game of the second and the ninth game of the third -- to subdue the world number 144.

Just for good measure Federer finished the one-hour 36 minute match off with a signature flourish on the Parisian clay, a glorious drop volley played with casual ease.

Third seed Federer, whose only French Open title came 10 years ago, has won his first six sets and with a favourable draw he looks in the form to mount another challenge.

