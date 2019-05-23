Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep bid to defend their French Open titles, while Roger Federer returns to the Paris clay for the first time in four years.

With world number one duo Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka both attempting to extend their winning runs at grand slams, there's plenty to be getting excited about, with full coverage of the tournament live on Eurosport.

A greener Roland Garros

Spectators will marvel at the reconstruction of Court Philippe-Chatrier, which will now host 15,000 onlookers after the stadium was largely demolished 12 months ago at a cost of €150million.

The stadium has been 80 per cent reconstructed, with a new frame and seats, but the biggest change, the addition of a roof, will not be in place until 2020.

The other major change has been the expansion of the previously-cramped grounds into the neighbouring botanic gardens and the building of a unique new court, named Simonne-Mathieu after the champion of the 1930s.

The 5,000-seat court is sunken and surrounded by greenhouses in order to blend into its surroundings. The four greenhouses will between them house more than 1,000 plants, each representing a different continent, and will be open to the public after the tournament.

Can the King of Clay make it 12?

After a ninth Rome title, Nadal is expected to defend his crown as the King of Clay by adding a 12th French Open title to his decorated career honours' list.

The thought of Nadal losing three sets in one match on this surface appears an impossible outcome. Even Novak Djokovic, his closest rival, already appears to have a defeatist attitude regarding his prospects of toppling the Spaniard.

When Nadal headed to Rome last week having failed to win an ATP title in Monte Carlo, Barcelona or Madrid for the first time since 2004, his perennial status as Paris favourite looked to be in question.

But speaking after his 6-0 4-6 6-1 defeat in Rome, the Djokovic said: “Nadal, number one favourite, without a doubt, then everyone else.”

The Serbian has also answered doubts having slipped below the stratospheric level he found in winning a 15th grand slam title at the Australian Open amid turbulent political times for the ATP.

He won his first title since Melbourne at the Madrid Open earlier this month and a hectic schedule in Rome left him at a disadvantage for the final.

If Nadal is at his best in Paris, though, history would indicate that even Djokovic on top form will not be able to prevent him adding a scarcely credible 12th title to his resume.

Thiem the heir to Nadal's throne?

The thought of Nadal losing three sets in one match on this surface appears an impossible outcome, despite the array of different champions across an absorbing European clay-court season.

The 32-year-old had suffered three straight semi-final defeats in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid prior to his success in the Italian Open to raise concerns over his physical condition.

Now, even Djokovic already appears to have a defeatist attitude regarding his prospects of toppling the Spaniard having been dispatched in less than two-and-a-half hours in Rome.

Dominic Thiem is seen as the heir to Nadal’s throne and reached his first slam final in Paris last summer.

The Austrian was well beaten by the Spaniard on that day but defeated him on clay for the fourth successive season in Barcelona last month and went on to win the title.

His overall movement, serve and topspin forehand make him a dangerous opponent, while he will view recent defeats to Dusan Lajovic in Monte Carlo and to Fernando Verdasco in Rome as minor bumps on the road.

Much has changed since the now 25-year-old lost to Nadal here at the second-round stage in 2014, and having collected nine titles on this surface, he will be determined to go one step further, 12 months on from finishing runner-up.

Federer's long-awaited return

For the first time since 2015, Roger Federer is returning to the second Grand Slam of the tennis calendar, sparking claims that the world No 3 is embarking on a farewell tour.

Contrary to such retirement fears, Federer himself told L'Equipe this week: “I heard this after my announcement in Australia. This is not the idea. I made this decision for this year.

" At my age, with everything going on, I do not know what's next. "

Federer withdrew from Roland Garros last year, but his preparations for Wimbledon were not helped by him participating at both Stuttgart and Halle in the two weeks prior to the tournament.

Having opted to only head to Halle this time around, the Swiss is seeing the fortnight in Paris as all part of his efforts to build momentum ahead of SW19.

But having fully recovered from a leg injury which forced him to withdraw from the Italian Open at the quarter-final stage, expectations are high among home supporters that the Swiss can lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy again - 10 years on from his only Paris title.

Serena the outsider

Three-time French Open champion Serena Williams will go in search of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam triumph, but the American heads to Paris with plenty of question marks over her fitness and form.

That hasn’t appeared to have impacted upon her chances in the past, and the lighter schedule this time around has allowed a left knee problem to fix itself. Williams withdrew from the Italian Open in Rome last week ahead of her second-round tie with sister Venus.

For the first time in two decades, the 37-year-old has been cast as an outsider to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen. Having been knocked out of the Australian Open by Karolina Pliskova at the quarter-final stage, Williams has featured in just four matches as a result of several niggling injuries.

"I actually haven't been able to train or practice a lot," said Williams last week, with the 2017 Australian Open the last of her 24 majors, prior to her break from the sport to give birth.

" I was out much longer than I expected. But I did everything I could to stay fit. I knew that I love the clay season and I wanted to be a part of it. "

"It's not about today or tomorrow. For me obviously it's about playing well at all the big moments. Obviously the Slams, etc, just getting ready for those events."

Margaret Court remains at the top of the all-time standings, but Serena is unlikely to suffer the same seismic meltdown witnessed in the US Open last year should she reach the final this time around.

Osaka seeks place in history books

Naomi Osaka will be the top seed at a grand slam for the first time as she chases the third leg of a ‘Naomi Slam’ but the 21-year-old is still finding her feet on clay and it would be a surprise if she manages to continue her winning run at the majors.

Osaka is aiming to become the 11th woman to claim a third straight Slam, but the world number one has not been overly struggling since surprisingly splitting with coach Sascha Bajin in the wake of her Australian Open title.

But the Japanese star has not won a title since, and like Williams, withdrew from the Italian Open through injury before her quarter-final against Kiki Bertens.

It has still been Osaka's best-ever clay-court campaign, having also reached the last eight in Madrid and the semi-finals in Stuttgart.

Despite never reaching the second week in Paris, she has played down the absence of a title since Melbourne, and feels she has converted her big-hitting game to the red dirt.

"I'm kind of comfortable with it now," she said. "It's just like I randomly slip. I feel like if I can get that under control, I'll be good."

... but Halep retains favourite tag

With much of the focus on Williams and Osaka, reigning champion Simona Halep bizarrely arrives somewhat under the radar, but few in the women's draw can match the Romanian for consistency on clay.

Favourite for the title with the bookmakers, Halep suffered defeat in both her finals so far this year before being knocked out in her first match in Rome by Czech youngster Marketa Vondrousova.

But the three-time French Open finalist will be the woman to avoid in the draw.

"I can't expect anything because to be a defending champion in Grand Slam is for (the) first time for me, so it's something new," said third seed Halep, who won her maiden major title 12 months ago in her fourth final.

"I will be more relaxed. I will try to enjoy (it) more."

