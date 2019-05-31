Getty Images
Men's round-up: Nishikori through after five-set battle
Kei Nishikori needed all five sets to defeat Laslo Dere to reach the last 16 of the French Open.
The Japanese seventh-seed defeated the 31st ranked Serbian 6-4 6-7(2) 6-3 4-6 8-6, in a bruising encounter.
Pablo Carreno Busta was holding his own against Benoit Paire, but had to retire hurt after falling 2-1 behind following the completion of the third set.
Returning Roger Federer continued his comeback after tough third set against Casper Rudding, winning 6-3 6-1 7-6(2).
Day 6 results
- Benoit Paire (FRA) def. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(1) retired
- Roger Federer (SUI)[3] def. Casper Ruud (DEN) 6-3 6-1 7-6(2)
- Kei Nishikoria (JAP)[7] def. Laslo Dere (SRB) 6-4 6-7(2) 6-3 4-6 8-6
