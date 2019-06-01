WATCH FRENCH OPEN LIVE ON EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER

The World number three completely dominated the first set, breaking in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead and again in the final game to win comfortably by 6-2.

In the second set Tsurenko seemed to be struggling as she took a medical time out with what looked like a muscle injury.

Video - Highlights: Halep smashes through Tsurenko 02:58

The 27th seed threatened to finally win a game in the fifth of the second set, but Halep quashed that quickly, taking a 5-0 lead.

Tsurenko fought back to avoid a bagel as Halep hit the net at 40-0, finally breaking the Romanian's serve.

However Halep did not have to wait long to break back and seal victory with an audacious drop shot at the net, winning the second 6-1.