Getty Images
Stephens battles past resilient Doi in first round
Sloane Stephens needed a second-set tie break as she won her first round match 6-3 7-6(4) against Misaki Doi at the French Open.
She qualified for the second round with a straights-set victory on Court Suzanne Lenglen, with the seventh seed battling through for a win.
Watch the French Open LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
The first set was an easy affair for the American, but Doi broke for a 5-4 lead in the second as she threatened to draw level - only to immediately surrender her serve as it headed for a tie-break.
Ultimately, the experienced Stephens was too strong in the decisive moments as she booked a clash with Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react