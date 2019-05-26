She qualified for the second round with a straights-set victory on Court Suzanne Lenglen, with the seventh seed battling through for a win.

The first set was an easy affair for the American, but Doi broke for a 5-4 lead in the second as she threatened to draw level - only to immediately surrender her serve as it headed for a tie-break.

Ultimately, the experienced Stephens was too strong in the decisive moments as she booked a clash with Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.