The sixth seed returned to the court on Saturday against Krajinovic, having failed to finish the job on Friday evening.

Tsitsipas had a two-set advantage as the pair began on Saturday, with the Serb snapping at his heels for the third, on 7-5, 6-3, 5-6.

Video - Highlights: Tsitsipas beats Krajinovic over two days 02:53

Tsitsipas held easily in his first service game and skipped into a 3-0 lead in the tie-breaker as Krajinovic fought back to force another set.

The Greek appeared to have lost his momentum in the fourth set as Krajinovic led by 5-3, but broke back to level the score. Both players held their nerve to go on to another tie-breaker to decide the fourth.

The pair battled through the tie-breaker with Tsitsipas looking to be in trouble, before ultimately saving set point to rattle off three points in a row to secure his place in the fourth round.