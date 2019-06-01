Getty Images
Tsitsipas overcomes Krajinovic in French Open third round
Stefanos Tsitsipas battled to beat Filip Krajinovic in the third round of the French Open on Saturday.
Watch this event on Eurosport Player
The sixth seed returned to the court on Saturday against Krajinovic, having failed to finish the job on Friday evening.
Tsitsipas had a two-set advantage as the pair began on Saturday, with the Serb snapping at his heels for the third, on 7-5, 6-3, 5-6.
Tsitsipas held easily in his first service game and skipped into a 3-0 lead in the tie-breaker as Krajinovic fought back to force another set.
The Greek appeared to have lost his momentum in the fourth set as Krajinovic led by 5-3, but broke back to level the score. Both players held their nerve to go on to another tie-breaker to decide the fourth.
The pair battled through the tie-breaker with Tsitsipas looking to be in trouble, before ultimately saving set point to rattle off three points in a row to secure his place in the fourth round.