The German pair, who beat 16-time major champions Mike and Bob Bryan en route to the final, raced through the opening set with two early breaks.

The French duo, who defeated top seeds Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo on their way to the Court Philippe Chatrier showdown, regained their composure in the second set but their opponents remained rock solid at the net.

The unseeded Germans simultaneously fell on their backs after sealing the result on their first match point.