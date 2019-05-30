The 24th seed was up a break in the third set before crumbling on Court Philippe Chatrier, bowing out with a double fault.

Only twice previously in the professional era, in 1981 and 1986, has no French woman reached the third round at Roland Garros.

Video - Highlights - Serena dispatches Nara 02:33

Elsewhere, eighth seed Ashleigh Barty advanced after seeing off American Danielle Collins 7-5 6-1.

American Amanda Anisimova produced a stunning performance to knock out 11th seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 6-2.

Another seed to fall was 16th seed Qiang Wang, who lost 6-3 6-0 to Iga Swiatek, while 29th seed Maria Sakkari also lost in three sets to Katerina Siniakova.

Monica Puig toppled 21st seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-1, while 15th seed Belinda Bencic battled from a set down to beat German Laura Siegemund 4-6 6-4 6-4.

An epic final-set battle saw Germany’s Andrea Petkovic oust 25th seed Su-Wei Hsieh 4-6 6-3 8-6 after almost two and a half hours on court.

Australia’s Sam Stosur saw her run ended by Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, who prevailed 3-6 6-1 6-4.