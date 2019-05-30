Getty Images
Women's round-up: French presence ends with Garcia defeat as seeds tumble
There will be no French woman in the third round of the singles draw at the French Open for the first time since 1986 after Caroline Garcia was knocked out by Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova 1-6 6-4 6-4 on Thursday.
The 24th seed was up a break in the third set before crumbling on Court Philippe Chatrier, bowing out with a double fault.
Only twice previously in the professional era, in 1981 and 1986, has no French woman reached the third round at Roland Garros.
Elsewhere, eighth seed Ashleigh Barty advanced after seeing off American Danielle Collins 7-5 6-1.
American Amanda Anisimova produced a stunning performance to knock out 11th seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 6-2.
Another seed to fall was 16th seed Qiang Wang, who lost 6-3 6-0 to Iga Swiatek, while 29th seed Maria Sakkari also lost in three sets to Katerina Siniakova.
Monica Puig toppled 21st seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-1, while 15th seed Belinda Bencic battled from a set down to beat German Laura Siegemund 4-6 6-4 6-4.
An epic final-set battle saw Germany’s Andrea Petkovic oust 25th seed Su-Wei Hsieh 4-6 6-3 8-6 after almost two and a half hours on court.
Australia’s Sam Stosur saw her run ended by Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, who prevailed 3-6 6-1 6-4.