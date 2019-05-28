Getty Images
Women's round-up: Kasatkina cruises through
21st seed Daria Kasatkina had a first-set wobble - but eventually wrapped up a straight-sets victory over Jasmine Paolini of Italy.
Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania enjoyed an easy win too, beating Lin Zhu 6-1, 6-1.
Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig secured her second-round place as she successfully navigated a tricky tie with Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens, 6-1, 7-5.
Elsewhere, two former Grand Slam champions meet on Court Philippe Chatrier later today as 2017 Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko faces two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka.
More to follow.
Day 3 results
- Daria Kasatkina (RUS) [21] def. Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-2, 6-3
- Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) def. Lin Zhu (CHN) 6-1, 6-1
- Monica Puig (PUR) def. Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 6-1, 7-5
