Second seed Pliskova crashes out to Martic
Second seed Karolina Pliskova crashed out of the French Open in a surprise 6-3, 6-3 defeat to Croatia's Petra Martic.
Martic broke first to go 4-3 up in the first set, responding well to Pliskova's serve-and-volley tactic, and broke again to take the set, with a perfect lob over her opponent's head the stand-out shot in that game.
Pliskova was rattled, and began the second set with errors, missing a smash close to the net which drew gasps from the crowd.
Though the Czech managed to level at 2-2 in the second set, the world number 31 was not to be denied.
Day 6 results
- Petra Martic (CRO) [31] def. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) [2] 6-3, 6-3
- Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) def. Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) [28] 6-4, 6-4
