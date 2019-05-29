Getty Images
Women's round-up: Stephens battles through
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens looked like she would coast through her French Open second-round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo - but ended up winning 6-1, 7-6.
The American found it easy to hit winners past her opponent, and wrapped up her first set in less than half an hour, winning every single one of her points on her first serve.
But the Spaniard mixed up her game in the second set, breaking the Stephens serve and recovering from 0-3 down to lead 4-3.
Then Stephens promptly broke to love twice in a row, but struggled to hold her own serve.
Sorribes Tormo double-faulted twice when serving out the second set, and it ended up in a tie-break - and the seventh seed's big-match experience made the difference.
Meanwhile, 2016 Roland Garros champion Garbine Muguruza enjoyed a straightforward victory of her own, beating Sweden's Johanna Larsson 6-4, 6-1 to set up a third-round clash with Elina Svitolina.
Day 4 results
- Garbine Muguruza (ESP) [19] def. Johanna Larsson (SWE) 6-4, 6-1
- Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) def. Zarina Diyas (KAZ) 7-5, 6-1
- Elise Mertens (BEL) [20] def. Diane Parry (FRA) 6-1, 6-3
- Sloane Stephens (USA) [7] def. Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-1, 7-6(3)
- Elina Svitolina (UKR) [9] def. Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) - retired
- Polona Hercog (SVN) def. Jennifer Brady (USA) 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-4