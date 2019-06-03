Getty Images

Zverev sets up Djokovic showdown after beating dogged Fognini

By Ben Snowball

6 hours agoUpdated 7 minutes ago

Alexander Zverev overcame an early slip to beat Fabio Fognini and set up a showdown with Novak Djokovic.

The German lost the first set 6-3 but hit back to clinch the next three 6-2 6-2 7-6.

He will now face the Serbian – who he memorably beat in the ATP Finals in London in December in their last meeting – in the quarter-finals after the Serbian’s straight-sets win over Jan-Lennard Struff earlier in the day.

More to follow...

