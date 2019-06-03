Getty Images
French Open order of play day 10: Nadal, Federer and Konta in action
Order of play on the main showcourts on the 10th day of the French Open on Tuesday (play begins at 12:00 UK time).
TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
- Sloane STEPHENS (7) (USA) vs Johanna KONTA (26) (GBR)
- Kei NISHKORI (7) (JPN) vs Rafa NADAL (2) (ESP)
- Stan WAWRINKA (24) (SWI) vs Roger FEDERER (3) (SWI)
- Marketa VONDROUSOVA (CZE) vs Petra MARTIC (31) (CRO)
MATCH OF THE DAY
- Stan Wawrinka (SWI) vs Roger Federer (SWI)
This promises to be an all-Swiss blockbuster that could swing either way. Both Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer know how to handle the business-end of this tournament. Federer leads their head-to-head 22-3 - and 6-1 at Grand Slams - but there is plenty to suggest that Stan can spring a surprise in this seemingly one-sided rivalry.
Wawrinka defeated Federer in straight sets at this stage in 2015 en route to winning his first ever French Open - but it was Federer who won their most recent tussle at Indian Wells.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion has barely broken sweat so far, but Wawrinka is about to change all of that.
POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY
- Sloane Stephens (USA) vs Johanna Konta (GMR)
The American Sloane Stephens stands in the way of a first British woman reaching the French Open semi-finals since 1983. For Konta, the challenge of overcoming last year's runner-up is one she will relish; the 26th seed has won 13 of her 15 three-set matches in 2019, including victory over Stephens on clay in Rome.
The 28-year-old had failed to progress through any main-draw match at Roland Garros this year, but she hasn't looked back since beating German qualifier Antonia Lottner. Stephens has only dropped one set - to Polona Hercog in the third round - and showed reslience to save five break points on her way to a straight-sets win over Garbine Muguruza last time out.
But having reached the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time since Wimbledon two years ago, a third win over Stephens in 2019 for Konta would be one of the most satisfying of her career.
COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER
Play on all courts to start at 2pm GMT
- S. STEPHENS [7] vs. J. KONTA [26]
- K.NISHIKORI [7] vs. R.NADAL [2]
COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN
- S.WAWRINKA [24] vs. R.FEDERER [3]
- M. VONDROUSOVA vs. Petra MARTIC [31]