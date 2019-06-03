TUESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

Sloane STEPHENS (7) (USA) vs Johanna KONTA (26) (GBR)

Kei NISHKORI (7) (JPN) vs Rafa NADAL (2) (ESP)

Stan WAWRINKA (24) (SWI) vs Roger FEDERER (3) (SWI)

Marketa VONDROUSOVA (CZE) vs Petra MARTIC (31) (CRO)

MATCH OF THE DAY

Stan Wawrinka (SWI) vs Roger Federer (SWI)

This promises to be an all-Swiss blockbuster that could swing either way. Both Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer know how to handle the business-end of this tournament. Federer leads their head-to-head 22-3 - and 6-1 at Grand Slams - but there is plenty to suggest that Stan can spring a surprise in this seemingly one-sided rivalry.

Wawrinka defeated Federer in straight sets at this stage in 2015 en route to winning his first ever French Open - but it was Federer who won their most recent tussle at Indian Wells.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has barely broken sweat so far, but Wawrinka is about to change all of that.

POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY

Sloane Stephens (USA) vs Johanna Konta (GMR)

The American Sloane Stephens stands in the way of a first British woman reaching the French Open semi-finals since 1983. For Konta, the challenge of overcoming last year's runner-up is one she will relish; the 26th seed has won 13 of her 15 three-set matches in 2019, including victory over Stephens on clay in Rome.

The 28-year-old had failed to progress through any main-draw match at Roland Garros this year, but she hasn't looked back since beating German qualifier Antonia Lottner. Stephens has only dropped one set - to Polona Hercog in the third round - and showed reslience to save five break points on her way to a straight-sets win over Garbine Muguruza last time out.

But having reached the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time since Wimbledon two years ago, a third win over Stephens in 2019 for Konta would be one of the most satisfying of her career.

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Play on all courts to start at 2pm GMT

S. STEPHENS [7] vs. J. KONTA [26]

K.NISHIKORI [7] vs. R.NADAL [2]

COURT SUZANNE LENGLEN

S.WAWRINKA [24] vs. R.FEDERER [3]

M. VONDROUSOVA vs. Petra MARTIC [31]