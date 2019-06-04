Novak Djokovic is targeting a 16th career Grand Slam titleGetty Images

WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

Simona HALEP (3) (ROMANIA) v Amanda ANISIMOVA (USA)

Novak DJOKOVIC (1) (SERBIA) v Alexander ZVEREV (5) (GERMANY)

Madison KEYS (14) (USA) vs Ashleigh BARTY (8) (AUS)

Dominic THIEM (4) (AUT) vs Karen KHACHANOV (10) (RUSSIA)

MATCH OF THE DAY

Novak Djokovic (SER) vs Alexander Zverev (GER)

This has all the makings of a classic. Novak Djokovic has been in full flow at Roland Garros and he has barely expended any energy in reaching the last eight without dropping a set. The world No 1 is looking to win a calendar Slam this year. Although he lifted the Australian Open in January earlier this year to hold three of the sport's four majors, stiff challenges lie ahead.

Question marks have been placed over Alexander Zverev in the past and he is only making his second last eight appearance in the French capital. The rangy German has split his four meetings with Djokovic. More crucially, the 22-year-old won their only match on clay at the Rome Masters in 2017.

While Djokovic will be the favourite, he would be unwise to underestimate his opponent who is still looking to break into the sport's Grand Slam hall of fame.

This won't be a cakewalk for Djokovic and so expect this to go to at least four sets.

POTENTIAL UPSET OF THE DAY

Dominic Thiem (AUT) vs Karen Khachanov (RUS)

Thiem is widely regarded as the 'Prince of Clay' and is looking to topple the undisputed king in Rafael Nadal, but first he has to get past Karen Khachanov who has made rapid progress on the ATP Tour.

Let's not forget Khachanov beat Djokovic in the Paris Masters final last year and he is taking his bow in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam. It will certainly be interesting to see if the pressure tells.

The pair have only faced each other once before with Khachanov coming out of top. But past performances aren't necessarily anything to go by.

If Khachanov were to defeat Thiem, it would represent an upset of sorts and would be a much bigger shock than his last-16 win over Juan Martin del Potro.

Video - Highlights: Khachanov overcomes Del Potro to reach first ever major quarter-final 03:00

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

3-Simona Halep (Romania) v Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 5-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN