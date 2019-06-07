WATCH FRENCH OPEN ON EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER

SATURDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY

The action on Court Philippe Chatrier starts at 11am GMT

Novak Djokovic (1) (SERBIA) 2-6 6-3 1-3 Dominic Thiem (4) (AUSTRIA) TO FINISH

Ashleigh Barty (8) (AUSTRALIA) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZECH REPUBLIC)

Video - ‘The hardest thing’ – Ash Barty on reaching French Open final 00:42

WOMEN'S FINAL

A maiden Grand Slam champion will be crowned on Saturday afternoon, and what a journey it has been for both Barty and Vondrousova.

It is safe to say no one predicted this final, while No 8 seed Barty will hardly have believed she would be favourite heading into the showdown on Chatrier.

This will be Barty’s first-ever Grand Slam final, and the Australian will be out to end Vondrousova’s fairytale story, with the 19-year-old Czech the first teenager to reach a major final in 10 years.

Video - Highlights: Supreme Vondrousova reaches first Slam final 02:59

DJOKOVIC-THIEM BATTLE RESUMES

Blustery conditions in Paris were soon met with rain at Roland Garros on Friday, meaning Novak Djokovic’s clash with Dominic Thiem could not finish.

The match is locked at one-set all, with Thiem a break up in the third set, and a fascinating battle is set to unfold as the duo fight to face Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final.

Will the conditions play more in Djokovic’s favour? Can Thiem tame the world number one? Find out on Eurosport 1 and the Eurosport Player from 11am GMT.