Watch this event on Eurosport Player

Watson, who is fifth seed in qualifying, dropped the second set and needed two hours and 10 minutes to overcome a stubborn Bibiane Schoofs.

Video - Highlights: Watson survives scare to progress in qualifying 02:09

The British No.3 prevailed in three sets 6-2 4-6 6-4 to set up an encounter with Valenti Grammatikopoulou, after the Greek beat Kimberly Birrell 6-2 3-6 6-4.

Meanwhile, world number 208 Katie Swan was more impressive in advancing on her Roland Garros debut as she beat second seed Jil Teichmann on her French Open debut.

Her 6-4 6-2 success was a second top 100 scalp for the 20-year-old, who shocked world number 36 Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round of Wimbledon last year.

Swan, who is seeking to qualify for her first Grand Slam outside of Wimbledon, will face China's Wang Xiyu in the second round.