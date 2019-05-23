Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Swan overcame Wang Xiyu 6-4 0-6 7-5 to set up a third-round qualifier against the Slovenian Kristina Kucova, but Watson was beaten in three sets by Valentini Grammatikopoulou.

The British number three lost 5-7 7-6 (8/6) 6-7 (3/7) to the Greek - missing two match points before losing the third-set tie breaker after two hours and 44 minutes.

Heather Watson's French Open dreams are over for another yearGetty Images

Watson showed good fight to recover from losing the opener, but serving to win the match at 5-3, the 27-year-old suffered a collapse.

Meanwhile, Swan's bid to reach her first Grand Slam main draw outside Wimbledon is still on track after taking a third set against Wang.

Swan was broken in the decider having suffered a bagel in the second, but the world number 208 dug deep to reach the final hurdle before main draw at Roland Garros.

