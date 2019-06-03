Siniakova knocked out the World No.1 Naomi Osaka on Saturday but was comprehensively beaten by the American, who became the first player in the top half of the draw to book a spot in the last eight.

Keys made a blistering start to the match, dropping just two points in the first three games. And although her progress was quelled by a mini-revival from the Czech, who broke back, Keys then rattled off four straight games to take the opening set 6-2.

After the two players exchanged breaks in the first two games of the second set, chances to get on the front foot were few and far between until Siniakova was serving at 4-5, when Keys broke to move into the last eight.

She was soon joined in the quarter-finals by Ashleigh Barty, who ended Sofia Kenin's dream run in Paris with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 victory.

Serena Williams' conqueror suffered a sluggish start, succumbing to a 5-1 deficit in double-quick time. Kenin then steadied the ship but the damage had been done.

In between the first and second sets, the 20-year-old American received treatment and came out firing at the start of the second, racing into a 3-0 lead. She had trouble serving it out, saving two break back points before finally sealing the set.

The final set was a cakewalk for the Australian as she pulled off the bagel to make her first quarter-final at Roland Garros.