Speaking to Eurosport, Clijsters said anyone could win the tournament but Halep must still be the favourite for many.

"It is wide open and I think it’s been like that for the past few years where we got surprises," she said.

"I think last year a lot of people hoped for Simona to win and then it finally happened but there are a few names that are on the top of my list which doesn’t mean that much these days.

"With Simona, the thing I have always admired about her is the fact the way that she fights on court…if you are going to beat her then you are going to beat her by playing good tennis and by being aggressive, because if you are going to try to play the same game as her then it is going to be very hard to win that match."

However, she said Halep faces fresh mental challenges this year.

"I think it will be very interesting obviously to see her for the first time as a Grand Slam champion defender and we’ll also see how she deals with it.

"It’s also going back there without Darren Cahill, how she … she talks about it, I don't know, but it must have a little bit of an impact in a way…it will be interesting to see for her going back to a place where Darren helped her last year to win her first Grand Slam and then not being there."

Though Halep remains the favourite, Clijsters is tipping Belgium's Kiki Bertens as a possible contender for the title.

"I think she [Bertens] is strong enough to whip through Simona," she said. "I think because of the power that she has, she has the chances to do that."

And despite some question marks remaining over Serena Williams’ fitness, Clijsters is refusing to write off Serena Williams.

"I think she can challenge," she said. "She has so much experience in knowing what she needs to do, how she needs to feel, how she can – even when she is not playing her best or not feeling great she can kind of change it around in the match.

"What she did last year, I don't think enough people talk about it, for her to reach two Grand Slam finals is very, very impressive and okay she has won so many Grand Slams herself but for her to be able to play in two Grand Slam finals so quickly after having her baby is so impressive."