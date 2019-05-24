The 36th seed Kyrgios had been due to meet Britain's Cameron Norrie in his first match since being defaulted from his second-round clash with Casper Ruud at the Italian Open in Rome on May 16 after the Australian threw a chair across the court.

That had come a day after Kyrgios said he ‘could not stand’ Novak Djokovic and branded Rafael Nadal “super salty” in an appearance on the No Challenges Remaining podcast.

Kyrgios also caused a stir this week after saying the French Open “sucks” compared to Wimbledon as he practised with Andy Murray at the All England Club.

Video - Kyrgios on 'joke' of underarm serve 00:56

Norrie can put further pressure on Kyle Edmund for the British number one spot when the tournament starts on Sunday. He will face a qualifier instead of Kyrgios.

Three lucky losers had been guaranteed to make the main draw following the withdrawals of Camila Giorgi, Tomas Berdych and Milos Raonic.

Roland Garros officials added they did not know the reason for the player's withdrawal.