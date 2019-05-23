How to play Eurosport's Fantasy Tennis game for the French Open

[SIGN UP NOW]

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

See where it says 'Sign up now!' in big letters above? Well, click that to visit the home of Fantasy Tennis and enter your details and a catchy team name.

THE FANTASY TENNIS PRIZES

It’s the taking part that counts… but there are also some terrific prizes up for grabs.

THE FOLLOWING PRIZES ARE ON OFFER FOR THE TOP 10 IN THE GENERAL RANKING

10. One RG tote bag

9. One RG USB key

8. One RG gym bag

7. One RG USB key & one RG wristband

6. One RG navy cap & one RG tote bag

5. One RG gym bag & one RG tote bag

4. One RG player towel

3. One RG navy cap & one RG gym bag

2. One RG player towel & one RG navy cap

1. Two tickets for Roland-Garros 2020 (in category two on Philippe-Chatrier court)

HOW TO PLAY FANTASY TENNIS

Now's the time to build your fantasy team line-up.

The number of players allowed in a team depends on the round, as follows.

Up to the quarter-finals: eight players

The semi-finals: four players

The final: two players

Your team must be split equally on gender.

HOW TO EARN POINTS

Earn points for every time a team member wins a match. Points are weighted depending each player’s ATP/WTA ranking. More details can be found here.

THE YELLOW BALL SYSTEM

A yellow ball allows a team to:

Double or triple the number of points at stake for some of your team members playing the round

Unlock the 'Time Challenge' (details below) which can allow you to win decisive points!

Replace a member of your team that has qualified for the next round with another player that is still in the tournament

THE TIME CHALLENGE

This challenge is available each round and is optional but you will need to use a yellow ball to unlock it.

The challenge is simple:

Choose a team member to participate

Guess the duration of their match; the more accurate you are, the more points you will win

A penalty will be applied for each minute of time that differs between your answer and the correct answer

YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR TEAM BETWEEN EACH ROUND

As mentioned above, using a yellow ball will allow you to replace a member of your team who has qualified in the tournament with another player who is not on your team.

Replacing a team member who has lost during the previous round - including by forfeit or withdrawal - is free of charge and does not require the use of a yellow ball.