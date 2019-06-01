Serena Williams stunned by 20-year-old Kenin in third round

[WATCH THE FRENCH OPEN LIVE ON EUROSPORT AND EUROSPORT PLAYER]

Chasing Margaret Smith Court's all-time record, which was built over the amateur and professional eras, Williams failed to recover from a woeful opening set on Court Philippe Chatrier.

In the players' first meeting, world number 35 Kenin pulled Williams around the court and made the most of her opponent's unforced errors to set up a last-16 encounter with Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty.

"I'm so happy with this win - obviously you can tell with these emotions," Kenin told the crowd through tears on Philippe Chatrier.

"Playing against Serena, you have to fight for every point."

Williams won the last of her 23 major singles titles at the 2017 Australian Open.