Women's semi-finals due for simultaneous starts, Federer-Nadal to play on Philippe Chatrier

No play took place on Wednesday due to poor weather which has caused the organisers problems in order to get back on course.

As a result, they have decided that spectators will have to choose between their preferred women's match, as both start at 10am GMT.

Ashleigh Barty's victory over Madison Keys has set up a clash with unseeded Amanda Aninismova, after the 17-year-old American defeated 2018 champion Simon Halep on Thursday in a huge upset.

Video - How Jo Konta mastered the Roland Garros clay 02:00

That match takes place on Court Suzanne-Lenglen, while Jo Konta is set to play on Court Simonne Mathieu.

She will face Czech Republic player Marketa Vondrousova as she looks to reach the French Open finals for the first time in her career.

The decision means that Roger Federer's tie with Rafael Nadal is free to take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with a scheduled start time of 11.50am GMT.

