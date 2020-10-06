The prosecutors' office said the investigation into "fraud in an organised group" and "active and passive corruption", was related to a doubles match between Romanian pair of Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari and Russian Yana Sizikova and American Madison Brengle.
The investigation was opened on Oct. 1. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
