Tennis

French support plan ready to be launched on June 3 - national federation

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - The French tennis federation's 35-million euro ($38.17 million)plan will be effectively launched on June 3 with a dedicated platform distributing aid to clubs, tournaments, players and officials, the FFT said on Monday.

Some 21 million euros will be dedicated to the French clubs, nine million will go to the 142 tennis, chair tennis, paddle and beach tennis players outside the top 100, as well as officials and tournaments that had to be cancelled amid the COVID-19 crisis, FFT president Bernard Giudicelli told reporters.

The remaining five million will go to the independent teachers and coaches who could not benefit from French government aids.

"The plan is financed by the FFT's global budget," Giudicelli explained, adding that the FFT took out a state-guaranteed loan without disclosing its amount.

"Out of the 35 million euros, four come from the tennis leagues across France," he said.

The plan will be effective until Aug. 21.

Professional tennis has been suspended until the end of July and the French Open, which was due to have started on Sunday, has been rescheduled for Sept. 20-Oct 4.

Should the claycourt Grand Slam tournament, which brings the FFT around 70 million euros in net earnings every year, be cancelled, the support plan will not be affected.

"What happens to Roland Garros will have no bearing on the support plan," said Giudicelli. ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

