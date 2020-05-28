French Favourites
Justine Henin tells Mats Wilander and Guy Forget about her favourite Roland Garros memories in the latest edition of the Tennis Legends vodcast.
Mats Wilander was joined by Justine Henin and Guy Forget to discuss what the landscape of tennis might look like once the sport returns.
Yannick Noah defeated defending champion Mats Wilander and in doing so became the last player to win a Grand Slam with a wooden racket.
Roland Garros Tournament Director Guy Forget explains why the French Open board made the decision to rearrange their event without wider discussion.
Rafa Nadal is the greatest clay court player in history with 12 French Open titles at Roland Garros.
Carlos Moya shares his memories as Rafa Nadal's coach after his final against Daniil Medvedev.
The Tennis Legends podcast discuss what makes Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic so special
As part of Eurosport's Players' Cut focus on Rafael Nadal, his longtime mentor and coach, Toni Nadal, explains what makes the Spaniard's forehand so unique.