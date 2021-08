Tennis

Gael Monfils and Diego Schwartzman advance to the round of 16 in Cincinnati

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Gael Monfils of France marched through to the round of 16 of Western & Southern Open on Wednesday at Cincinnati with a two-set straight win against Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-3, 7-5. No.10 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina also advanced to the next round of the Cincinnati Masters after beating wild card Frances Tiafoe of USA in three sets 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

00:01:12, 44 minutes ago